Free Wings From Hooters On Valentine’s Day If You Bring This
Single this Valentine’s Day? You know what would lessen the pain of a breakup? Free food.
Hooters will give heart-broken guests 10 boneless wings on the house this Friday if you bring a photo of an ex to be shredded.
Already tossed the prints? That’s ok too. Hooters will allow you to “digitally shred” the pic, which will earn a redeemable voucher to use at the restaurant.
If you do go the online route, the website offers a shot at a premium Bumble subscription, “because it’s time you got yourself an upgrade”. Here’s the complete story from Delish.