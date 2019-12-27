Free Starbucks in our area!!!!
What better way to celebrate the end of a busy holiday week than with free Starbucks. The coffee chain is serving free tall drinks for five days straight. The giveaway starts today through New Year’s Eve at more than 200 stores. The pop-up parties will only last an hour each day though, from one to two p.m. And this only applies to drinks ordered in person, no mobile or delivery orders. For locations, go to starbuckspopup.com.