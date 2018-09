McDonald’s is pushing their app again, this time with free fries for the month of September. Not a fan of their fries? They offer other perks too:

All you have to do is download their app and order something at least $1.00 in value and you’ll be rewarded free fries. Every Tuesday and Thursday a free fountain drink is up for grabs and if none of that entices you, oder five coffees through the app and the sixth one is on the house!