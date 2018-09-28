Here’s Where To Score Free Food On Your Birthday

If you have a birthday coming up save your cash and head out to eat. There are a ton of restaurants that want to celebrate your special day with a free meal! You can start your day with the tried and true free breakfast at Denny’s and then head to lunch at Jersey Mike’s, Olive Garden, Wingstop or Panera Bread.

Of course, you can’t forget dessert. There are more listed here thru Spoon University.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Sign up for the Dunkin’ Donuts rewards program and get a free drink (of any size) during the month of your birthday.

Baskin Robbins: Sign up for Baskin Robbins Birthday Club and get a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday.

IHOP: Sign up for IHOP’s reward program and get a free stack of pancakes on your birthday, anniversary, and right when you sign up.

Panera Bread: Join the Panera rewards program and get a free pastry on your birthday.

Dennys: If you show your ID to prove it’s your birthday, you get a free grand slam, no sign up needed.

Olive Garden: Sign up on the Olive Garden website and get a free appetizer or dessert on your birthday.

Jersey Mike’s: Sign up and get a free sub and drink on your day of birth.

Starbucks: Sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program at least 30 days before your birthday and get a free drink or treat and 15% off StarbucksStore.com.

Subway: When you sign up for Subway’s Eat Fresh Club, you will get a free six-inch sub and drink on your Birthday.

Cold Stone Creamery : Join the Cold Stone Club to get a free ice cream creation on your birthday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Sign up for the Buffalo Circle and get a free snack-size wings (boneless or traditional) to celebrate your birthday.

Hooters: Get 10 free wings on your birthday when you sign up for the Hooters eClub.

Pizza Hut: When you make a Pizza Hut online account, they will email you a coupon for free cinnamon sticks on your birthday.