Free Food From Burger King For Those Experiencing Flight Delays
Traveling via plane to see family this holiday season? There’s always the possibility that your flight may be delayed. While that isn’t pleasant, Burger King has come to the rescue.
Users of the BK smartphone app who get stuck in a US airport can report the issue and receive a coupon good for a free Impossible Whopper from any location in the country.
While you have to be physically present in the airport when you make the claim, you can’t redeem at the fast-food chain’s airport restaurants.
Fortunately, the voucher is valid until January 6. Here’s the complete story from News.com.
