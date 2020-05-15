Free Burgers at White Castle Today
FILE - This June 21, 2004 file photo shows a White Castle restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. White Castle, the 90-year-old hamburger chain known for its square "slider" burgers, is considering the idea of offering alcoholic beverages. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
The White Castle fast food chain is offering up tens of thousands of free sliders throughout the day on Friday, May 15. The offer is part of a series of events White Castle has planned for National Slider Day, a special holiday that takes place during National Hamburger Month each May. No purchase is necessary, and customers can access the digital coupon on White Castle’s website.