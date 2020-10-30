Freddie Gibbs taps Big Sean and Hit-Boy for “4 Thangs”

70mmRap emcee Freddie Gibbs teams up with Big Sean for his banging new Hit-Boy-produced single “4 Thangs.”
Showcasing their unparalleled lyricism, Gibbs and Sean trade bars about their continued success and wins in life, which they equate to the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Championship win this year.
The song’s video opens with the two emcees as basketball champions doing a little trash talking during a press conference after a game. Other scenes feature Gibbs, Sean and BET’s Producer of the Year, Hit-Boy, popping bottles of champagne, partying, while holding onto their championship trophy.
“I [mess] with Sean Don, he run the D like Gary Sanders,” raps Gibbs, wearing a championship shirt, while Detroit 2 rapper Sean adds, “Trophies, mantles, Billups, how [ish] get handled / I pray my life go over easy and I never scramble.”
“4 Thangs” comes on the heels of Gibbs’ May release Alfredo, a joint collaboration with The Alchemist.
Themed-merch from the “4 Thangs” video is available now at Gibbs‘ online store Kanecomics.shop.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.