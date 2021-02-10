Frankfort Township Man Arrested for Child Pornography
A 24-year-old Frankfort Township man has been arrested and charged with three counts of child pornography. Michael R. Kennedy was taken into custody by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning. In December 2019, the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce regarding an individual who was possibly sharing and uploading hundreds of child pornography videos and images online. Sheriff’s detectives began a thorough investigation that led them to the identity of the offending individual as Michael Kennedy. A search warrant of Kennedy’s home was executed in late August 2020 and several electronic devices were collected. Detectives also interviewed Kennedy on that day where he made several statements implicating himself.
Over the next several months, forensic examinations were implemented on the devices. Upon completion of the full investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Kennedy on Monday, February 8. Michael Kennedy is charged with three counts of child pornography. His bond was set at $150,000