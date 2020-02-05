Foxx Admits Her Office Wasn’t Transparent With The Smollett Case
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is admitting that her office made mistakes with the handling of the Jussie Smollett case. Appearing with her Democratic primary opponents before the Sun-Times Editorial Board yesterday, Foxx said her office wasn’t perfect, especially with the level of transparency regarding the Smollett case. Foxx faced national scrutiny after her office dropped charges against Smollet, who was accused of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago last year. She did argue that the state’s attorney’s office and the justice system in Cook County is much better now, calling it a model for the nation.