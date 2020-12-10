Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
The Rialto Square Theatre has been in the news a lot this week, beginning with the Alpha Media and WJOL radio production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” which raised nearly $6,000, thanks to the generosity of our listeners. The Rialto, was nominated for the ACM Industry Award for “Theatre of the Year” award by the Academy of Country Music Awards. The announcement was made on Tuesday of this week, and a New York theatre won that award.
On Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, you’ll see some activity at the theatre. Filming for a new show called “The Big Leap” for Fox TV will be filming indoors and outside.