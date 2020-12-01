      Weather Alert

Four Things to Look Forward to in December – Here You Go:

Dec 1, 2020 @ 10:26am

We’ve made it to December.  Just a few more weeks before 2020 is behind us.  Here are a few things to look forward to this month . . .

1.  In sports:  Lots of NFL action, and college football’s bowl games start December 19th.  Also, the MLS Cup final is December 12th.

2.  In movies:  The movie-musical The Prom with Meryl StreepNicole Kidman, and James Corden hits Netflix next Friday.  Tenet will be on-demand December 15th.  The new Pixar movie Soul hits Disney-Plus on the 25th.  And Wonder Woman: 1984 finally hits theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

3.  On TV:  A ton of Christmas specials happen this month, including The Grinch Musical on NBC next Wednesday.  And the newest “Masked Singer” spin-off called The Masked Dancer hits Fox on December 27th.

4.  And finally, the holidays:  Christmas is the big one, but not the only one . . .

National Cookie Day is this Friday . . . National Brownie Day is next Tuesday . . . Hanukkah starts December 10th . . . National Ice Cream Day is the 13th . . . Ugly Sweater Day is the 18th . . . the first day of winter is December 21st . . . Festivus is the 23rd . . . Kwanzaa starts on the 26th . . . and December 31st is New Year’s Eve, when we finally say goodbye to 2020.

