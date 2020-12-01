Four Things to Look Forward to in December – Here You Go:

Here are a few things to look forward to in December: Lots of holiday specials, including “The Grinch Musical” on NBC next week. College football’s bowl games start the 19th. “Wonder Woman: 1984” hits HBO Max on Christmas Day. And on the 31st, we finally get to say goodbye to 2020.
We’ve made it to December. Just a few more weeks before 2020 is behind us. Here are a few things to look forward to this month . . .
1. In sports: Lots of NFL action, and college football’s bowl games start December 19th. Also, the MLS Cup final is December 12th.
2. In movies: The movie-musical “The Prom“ with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden hits Netflix next Friday. “Tenet“ will be on-demand December 15th. The new Pixar movie “Soul“ hits Disney-Plus on the 25th. And “Wonder Woman: 1984“ finally hits theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.
3. On TV: A ton of Christmas specials happen this month, including “The Grinch Musical“ on NBC next Wednesday. And the newest “Masked Singer” spin-off called “The Masked Dancer“ hits Fox on December 27th.
4. And finally, the holidays: Christmas is the big one, but not the only one . . .
National Cookie Day is this Friday . . . National Brownie Day is next Tuesday . . . Hanukkah starts December 10th . . . National Ice Cream Day is the 13th . . . Ugly Sweater Day is the 18th . . . the first day of winter is December 21st . . . Festivus is the 23rd . . . Kwanzaa starts on the 26th . . . and December 31st is New Year’s Eve, when we finally say goodbye to 2020.