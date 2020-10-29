Four Tech Skills Grandparents Added in 2020

A third of senior citizens have used Zoom this year. 1 in 4 have also video chatted with their doctor. 1 in 7 have used a smartphone or tablet for the first time. And 1 in 10 have attended a family event over livestream.
Some grandparents might be a little more tech savvy than a year ago. You probably won’t catch them playing “Fortnite” – But they’ve had to adjust, like everyone else . . .
A new survey asked 2,000 Americans – who are over 65 – to name tech stuff they did, for the first time, this year. Here are the four most common answers . . .
1. Using video conferencing for meetings – whether for family or for work. A third of seniors have done it since the pandemic hit.
2. Video chatting with their doctor. 1-in-4 have done it.
3. Using a smartphone or tablet for the first time. 15% now can, or around 1-in-7.
4. Attending a family event over livestream. 1-in-10 have done it this year.
AND: One-third of seniors, who’ve added a new tech skill this year, say it’s made them feel more independent.
