Four Tech Skills Grandparents Added in 2020

Oct 29, 2020 @ 9:48am

A third of senior citizens have used Zoom this year.  1 in 4 have also video chatted with their doctor.  1 in 7 have used a smartphone or tablet for the first time.  And 1 in 10 have attended a family event over livestream.

 

Some grandparents might be a little more tech savvy than a year ago.  You probably won’t catch them playing “Fortnite” – But they’ve had to adjust, like everyone else . . .

A new survey asked 2,000 Americans – who are over 65 – to name tech stuff they did, for the first time, this year.  Here are the four most common answers . . .

1.  Using video conferencing for meetings – whether for family or for work.  A third of seniors have done it since the pandemic hit.

2.  Video chatting with their doctor.  1-in-4 have done it.

3.  Using a smartphone or tablet for the first time.  15% now can, or around 1-in-7.

4.  Attending a family event over livestream.  1-in-10 have done it this year.

AND:  One-third of seniors, who’ve added a new tech skill this year, say it’s made them feel more independent.

Check out more, here:  (SWNS)

 

 
TAGS
#MauraMyles #Mylestones #SeniorSkills #TechSkills #WorkSmarterNotHarder
