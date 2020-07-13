Four suspects charged in Pop Smoke’s murder; two could face the death penalty
Tracy AwinoTwo men and two teens have been charged in the murder of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who was fatally shot during a home invasion in February.
Today, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that adult males Corey Walker, 20, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were each charged with murder with the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary. The DA’s office says the two also face gang and gun allegations.
If convicted as charged, both suspects are facing the death penalty or life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
Two male juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.
Pop, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, died from a gunshot wound on February 19, during the home invasion at the house where he was staying in Hollywood Hills.
The case is still actively under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. The DA’s office is expected to make a decision on whether to seek capital punishment at a later date.
If Pop Smoke were still living, he’d be happy to celebrate his debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which hit #1 on Billboard 200 chart over the weekend, with all 19 tracks landing on Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
By Rachel George
