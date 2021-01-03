Four Arrested After Police Chase Through Joliet
A police chase in Joliet on Saturday evening led to the arrests of three adults and a juvenile. It was just after 5:30pm on January 2nd that Joliet Police were called to the the 100 block of 5th Avenue about a report of gunshots being fired. Officers discovered that a vehicle in the neighborhood had been struck by gunfire from another vehicle. Authorities were able to obtain a description of the second car and were able to locate the vehicle a short time later near Raynor Avenue and Black Road. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at which time the vehicle refused to stop, speeding away from Officers and a pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle to the area of Fiday Road and Northeast Frontage Road at which time the fleeing vehicle crashed into a vehicle that was southbound on Northeast Frontage Road. After the crash, three of the four suspects fled the vehicle on foot from Officers but were apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Officers recovered a loaded handgun magazine upon searching the vehicle.
The four individuals arrested after 21-year-old Deshaun Cockream, 21-year-old Jacob Schraer, 21-year-old Kaiyah Badley and a 17-year-old juvenile. Cockream has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon and Obstructing a Peace Officer, Schraer is facing charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon and Obstructing a Peace Officer., Badley is facing Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the juvenile is charged with aggravated Attempted Fleeing/Eluding Police, Obstructing a Peace Officer, No Valid Driver’s License, No Valid Insurance, and multiple traffic citations.