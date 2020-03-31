Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger hospitalized with coronavirus
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for Superfly PresentsFountains of Wayne bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has been hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The musician’s attorney Josh Grier tells Variety that Schlesinger is currently on a ventilator, but is not in a coma, as had been previously reported by other outlets.
“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” Grier says.
Schlesinger co-founded Fountains of Wayne with lead singer and guitarist Chris Collingwood in the mid-90s, and the two shared songwriting duties throughout the band’s five-album career. Fountains of Wayne found mainstream success with their 2003 single “Stacy’s Mom.”
Outside of FoW, Schlesinger has been active in the TV and movie scene. He wrote the title song to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed film That Thing You Do!, which was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe, and he’s won an Emmy for his work on the show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Schlesinger also won a Grammy for co-writing and co-producing the A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All! album.
