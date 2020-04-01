Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger dead at 52 from coronavirus complications
Scott Gries/Getty ImagesFountains of Wayne bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus, ABC News has confirmed. He was 52.
Earlier this week, Schlesinger’s attorney said that the musician had been hospitalized with the virus, and that he was on a ventilator.
Schlesinger co-founded Fountains of Wayne with lead singer and guitarist Chris Collingwood in the mid-90s, and the two shared songwriting duties throughout the band’s five-album career. Fountains of Wayne found mainstream success with their 2003 single “Stacy’s Mom.”
Outside of FoW, Schlesinger has been active in the TV and movie scene. He wrote the title song to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed film That Thing You Do!, which was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe, and he won an Emmy for his work on the show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Schlesinger also won a Grammy for co-writing and co-producing the album A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.