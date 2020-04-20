Fountains of Wayne to reunite for first performance in seven years for ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ benefit concert
Credit: Violeta AlvarezFountains of Wayne is reuniting to pay tribute to the band’s late bassist and songwriter, Adam Schlesinger.
The “Stacy’s Mom” rockers will play together for the first time in seven years for the Jersey 4 Jerseybenefit concert, taking place this Wednesday, April 22. Indie singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten will handle bass and backing vocals in place of Schlesinger.
“[Drummer] Brian [Young], [guitarist] Jody [Porter] and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jerseybenefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” says frontman Chris Collingwood. “Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.”
Jersey 4 Jersey will benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Other performers include Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, SZA and Charlie Puth. Celebrities such as Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Ripa will also make appearances.
You can watch Jersey 4 Jersey Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on Apple Music and AppleTV apps.
Schlesinger died earlier this month of coronavirus complications.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.