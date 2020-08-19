Founding Widespread Panic drummer Todd Nance dead at 57
Gary Miller/FilmMagicFounding Widespread Panic drummer Todd Nance has died at age 57.
According to a statement from his family, which is posted to the Panic website, Nance passed away Wednesday morning “from sudden and unexpectedly severe complications of a chronic illness.”
“There are no services being planned at this time, but information will be shared as decisions are made regarding the best way to honor Todd’s extraordinary life and career,” the statement reads. “The Nance family appreciates the love and support of all and requests that their privacy be honored during this hard time.”
In their own statement, Widespread Panic calls Nance the “engine” of the band.
“He wrote great songs, and was a giving and forgiving collaborator,” Panic writes. “T Man was the epitome of a ‘team player.’ Drove the Band and drove the van.”
“Funny, adventurous, and a very kind Soul, we wish Todd and his Family peace during this sad time after so many happy times,” the band adds.
Nance was an original Widespread Panic member when the band formed in 1986. He left the group in 2016.
By Josh Johnson
