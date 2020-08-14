Founding UFO bassist Pete Way dead at age 69
Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty ImagesPete Way, founding bass player for the veteran U.K. hard-rock band UFO, died Friday, August 14, according to a message on his official Facebook page. He was 69.
The note explains that Way died with his wife Jenny by his side, two months after sustaining “life threatening injuries in an accident.”
Way played with UFO from the band’s 1968 inception until 1982. He rejoined the group in 1988 and played with them on and off until 2008. The band’s most successful album in the U.S. was 1977’s Lights Out, which peaked at #23 on the Billboard 200.
During the 1980s, Pete co-founded the band Waysted with fellow UFO alum Paul Raymond, and the group Fastway, which also featured guitarist “Fast Eddie” Clarke of Motorhead and drummer Jerry Shirley of Humble Pie.
Way’s credits also included work with ex-UFO guitarist Michael Schenker, as well as touring with Ozzy Osbourne and releasing a variety of solo projects.
He recently finished a new solo album called Walking on the Edge produced by Mike Clink, who also worked on Guns N’ Roses‘ classic debut, Appetite for Destruction.
Way is survived by his wife, and his daughters Zowie and Charlotte.
A number of rock stars have posted online tributes to Way. Here are a few:
Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler: “This year keeps getting worse. Pete Way, one of the ‘characters’ of metal and fellow [Aston Villa Football Club] supporter has passed…Very funny man. RIP Pete.”
Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante: “We lost a legend today, #peteway you will always be the Coolest Rock Star.”
Megadeth‘s David Ellefson: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Pete Way today. The ‘Strangers in the Night’ live album is hands-down one of my all-time favorites, and for me the highlight of the UFO lineup of that day.”
Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins: “RIP Pete Way @UFO_rockband ~Lights Out~ but still shining.”
By Matt Friedlander
