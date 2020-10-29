Foster the People reunites with The Knocks for new collaboration, “All About You”
Big Beat RecordsAfter teaming up with The Knocks for the 2018 hit single “Ride or Die,” Foster the People has reunited with the electronic duo for another collaboration.
Mark Foster and company guest on The Knocks’ new song “All About You,” which you can download now via digital outlets.
“When I was in New York a few months ago, I popped over to say hi to The Knocks guys, as I hadn’t caught up with them in a while,” frontman Foster says. “We were hanging at their studio, playing various things for each other that we had been working on.”
One of those songs was a “rough instrumental” version of “All About You.”
“I put a bass line and a chord change on it, and was surprised when they sent me a fully realized song a few months later,” Foster explains. “I cut the vocals and added some textures at my L.A. studio and we finished the collaboration remotely. It’s a beautiful thing when a casual hang with friends produces a piece of art.”
Foster the People’s most recent album is 2017’s Sacred Hearts Club, which spawned the singles “Sit Next to Me” and “Doing It for the Money.”
By Josh Johnson
