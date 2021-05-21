      Weather Alert

Fortune Cookie Numbers Hit!

May 21, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Getty Images

Since 2004, at least 146 Americans have hit the lottery using numbers they got from FORTUNE COOKIES.  And 93% of them hit for $100,000 or more.

 

 

The 146 tickets won a total of $406 MILLION.  So that’s an average of around $2.8 million each.

 

 

Most states have at least one lottery winner who got their numbers from a fortune cookie.  But South Carolina ranks first with 15 winning tickets.  Then Pennsylvania with 13, and Tennessee with 12.

 

 

This is all according to a fortune cookie marketing company called OpenFortune.  And they also revealed which fortune cookie numbers have been the LUCKIEST.

 

 

The six numbers associated with the most winners are:  4, 14, 15, 22, 26 and 28.

