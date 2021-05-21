Fortune Cookie Numbers Hit!
Getty Images
Since 2004, at least 146 Americans have hit the lottery using numbers they got from FORTUNE COOKIES. And 93% of them hit for $100,000 or more.
The 146 tickets won a total of $406 MILLION. So that’s an average of around $2.8 million each.
Most states have at least one lottery winner who got their numbers from a fortune cookie. But South Carolina ranks first with 15 winning tickets. Then Pennsylvania with 13, and Tennessee with 12.
This is all according to a fortune cookie marketing company called OpenFortune. And they also revealed which fortune cookie numbers have been the LUCKIEST.
The six numbers associated with the most winners are: 4, 14, 15, 22, 26 and 28.