Fortune Cookie leads to $1,000,000 Lottery Win
By Roy Gregory
Oct 1, 2018 @ 8:41 AM
(Trenton, NJ)  —  A Pennsylvania man is a million-dollars richer thanks to a fortune cookie.  New Jersey Lottery says Ronnie Martin recently bought three Mega Millions tickets in New Jersey using numbers he saw on a fortune cookie years ago.  While the numbers didn’t earn him the multimillion-dollar jackpot, enough of them matched with the winning numbers to score a one-million-dollar prize.  Ronnie and his wife plan to use the prize money to pay off their home and other bills.  Whatever’s left will go into savings.  (Metro Source)

