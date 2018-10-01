Fortune Cookie leads to $1,000,000 Lottery Win

(Trenton, NJ) — A Pennsylvania man is a million-dollars richer thanks to a fortune cookie. New Jersey Lottery says Ronnie Martin recently bought three Mega Millions tickets in New Jersey using numbers he saw on a fortune cookie years ago. While the numbers didn’t earn him the multimillion-dollar jackpot, enough of them matched with the winning numbers to score a one-million-dollar prize. Ronnie and his wife plan to use the prize money to pay off their home and other bills. Whatever’s left will go into savings. (Metro Source)