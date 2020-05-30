Former Vice President Joe Biden said he has spoken with the family of George Floyd
From his home in Delaware the former Vice President said, weeks like this we see it plainly, that we’re a country with an open wound. It’s time for us to take a hard look at the uncomfortable truth. Biden is calling for justice for George Floyd and real police reform.
He said police need to be held to a higher standard and bad police officers need to be held accountable. He said the relationship between law enforcement and the community need to be repaired.