Former Vice-President Joe Biden Projected To Win The Presidency

Nov 7, 2020 @ 12:31pm

Days after Election Day, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NBC News have now projected that former Vice-President Joe Biden will win the Presidency and will now be the 46th President of the United States.

