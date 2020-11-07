Former Vice-President Joe Biden Projected To Win The Presidency

Days after Election Day, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NBC News have now projected that former Vice-President Joe Biden will win the Presidency and will now be the 46th President of the United States.
JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020
Fox News projects Biden to defeat Trump, become 46th president after winning Nevada, Pennsylvaniahttps://t.co/BTx2gwdT2N pic.twitter.com/oFrpHTWTKt
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2020
NEW: Statement from President-elect Joe Biden:
“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-President-elect Harris … With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.” pic.twitter.com/escPaD2dcd
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2020
