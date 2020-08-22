Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died
Early Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died at age 64.
Sherman was a member of RHCP between 1983 and 1984. He played on the group’s 1984 self-titled debut album, and during their first U.S. tour. He’s also a credited songwriter on their sophomore follow-up, 1985’s Freaky Styley.
The Peppers confirmed Sherman’s death in a social media post, reading, “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed.”
“He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between,” the band added. “Peace on the boogie platform.”
Sherman joined RHCP after original guitarist Hillel Slovak left the band. He was dismissed from the group after Slovak returned in 1985.
In a 2012 interview with Billboard, Sherman expressed disappointment that he wasn’t inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the Peppers.
“It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded,” Sherman said. “I’m not claiming that I’ve brought anything other to the band…but to have soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work — and I think that’s what you do in a job, looking back — …that’s been dishonored. I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.”
By Josh Johnson
