      Weather Alert

Former Police Superintendent And Female Cop Went On Several Taxpayer-Paid Business Trips

Oct 16, 2020 @ 12:54pm

Former top cop Eddie Johnson is accused of going on at least seven out-of-town taxpayer-funded business trips with his female bodyguard who is accusing him of sexual assault. The Sun-Times reports the pair traveled to New Orleans, Peoria, and Springfield between 2016 and 2019. Johnson and Officer Cynthia Donald reportedly spent thousands of dollars in taxpayer money on the trips, sometimes with nearby hotel rooms. Travel records also showed that during two police conferences in California, Johnson rented two luxury cars. The vehicles cost hundreds of dollars more than Johnson was budgeted to spend with his city traveling allowance.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands