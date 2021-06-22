      Weather Alert

Former Illinois Governor Settling Robocall Lawsuit

Jun 22, 2021 @ 12:02pm

Former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is settling a lawsuit related to robocalls dating as far back to his first campaign in 2014. Those who were targeted by the calls may be eligible to receive part of the one million dollar settlement agreed to last month in a class action lawsuit. Illinois resident Peter Garvey initially filed the suit, and citizens who believe they are eligible for settlement money must file a claim by August 11th. Rauner and his campaign are denying any wrongdoing under the settlement.

Popular Posts
Help is needed to set up 500 plus US 3x5 foot flags on Thursday June 17th
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Why Mosquitoes Love to Attack YOU
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage
Connect With Us Listen To Us On