Former Corporation Council Files Suit Against City of Joliet
WJOL has learned that former Joliet Corporation Council and Interim City Manager Martin Shanahan has filed suit against the city of Joliet. Shanahan, who had served as city attorney since 2015, was dismissed by then interim city manager Steve Jones in May of this year. On Monday the Joliet City Council voted down a possible settlement with Shanahan in an effort to avoid possible legal action. Steve Jones has also been named as a defendant in the suit.
Shanahan is seeking monetary damages in excess of $50,000. He is being represented in the suit by Shawn Collins of the Collins Law Firm out of Naperville.