Maura Myles
Former Chicago Police Horse Wins Jockey Club Thoroughbred of the Year Award
Oct 14, 2021 @ 9:16am
Photo by JH Fusion Photography
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Foundation in Palos Hills, IL(
NBRIDING.COM
) is Proud to Announce that Fahey their 26-year-old Chestnut Thoroughbred was awarded the Jockey Club’s 2021 Thoroughbred of the year Award. The noncompetition award is given to one outstanding horse each year with a racing history.
Read the entire press release here
.
New Beginnings offers Equine Assisted Activities encouraging physical, cognitive and emotional advancement while aiding in developing social skills for those of all abilities. Fahey was graciously donated by the Chicago Mounted Police Department to New Beginnings after his many years of being a dutiful public service. Chicago police horses are named after fallen officers.’ Fahey’ was named after William Fahey, who was a Chicago Officer killed in the line of duty.
Fahey continues to serve the community. He is the leading horse of New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Foundation, a South West Suburban therapeutic riding program that allows differently-abled individuals to interact with, ride and build relationships with horses at the Palos Hills location. Fahey’s handlers have remarked about his patience and kindness to all participants, even allowing some to canter with no additional supervision.
Fahey is a great horse for the beginner and intermediate riders as he has a calm demeanor and a can-do attitude. He also provides encouragement and compassion to those who are suffering from physical, emotional, and social struggles. He has an affinity for those with anxiety and PTSD; thus he is well suited to participate in the New Beginnings One Good Day clinics that are offered to veterans and first responders. In this new day of Covid 19, he is also a respite and friend to those who are in need of a confidant.
Before his service on the police force, Fahey participated in 35 races, winning two for a total of $23,077. While an active member of the Chicago Police Department, Fahey made an appearance in the 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight, though his involvement has not been confirmed by name.
Fahey will be honored on Saturday, October 30th from 2-4 p.m. at New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Foundation, located at 10101 S. Kean Avenue.
Please Contact for additional information about this wonderful Equine Partner
New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Foundation 773-343-2941
[email protected]
Nbriding.com
Photo by JH Fusion Photography
