Former Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller Releases First Country Music Song
Chicago Bears helmet on the field before the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-17. (AP Photo/Michael McGinnis)
Former Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller is on his way to being a music superstar.
Miller has just released his first song, “How Ya Like Us Now.” He says, “I had a ton of support [from] my family and friends that were my core group of people. But I’d hear all the chatter from the people on the outside like, ‘He’ll never make it, he won’t do this, he won’t do that.‘”
He added, “That’s kind of what this song [is] about. I heard all of it. I heard all the doubt, and I heard all the negativity. But I didn’t care because I knew what I wanted to do, and I had my eyes set on that, and I was going to do anything and everything to get there.”
Do you think Zach Miller could be a star?