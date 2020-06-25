Former Blackhawks Marian Hossa, Doug Wilson Elected To Hall Of Fame
Chicago Blackhawks's Marian Hossa acknowledges the crowd's applause after scoring his 500th career goal, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Two former Blackhawks are headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson were elected to the 2020 induction class. Hossa signed in Chicago as a free agent in 2009 and spent eight years with the organization. The 19-year NHL veteran was a key member of the Hawks’ Stanley Cup teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015. SportsNet shared some of Hossa’s Most Memorable Playoff Moments:
Wilson was a 1977 first-round pick of Chicago, where he played 14 of his 16 NHL seasons. He took home the 1981-82 Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman. The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration is tentatively scheduled for November 16th in Toronto. The Hockey Guy shared this video saluting the career of Doug Wilson: