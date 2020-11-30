Former Bears QB Jay Cutler Cooked the Turkey for Thanksgiving with Carrie Underwood’s Family
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Carrie Underwood ate Tofurky on Thanksgiving. Fortunately, she didn’t make her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, and their family do the same. She posted a clip of the massive spread that took her two days to cook . . . and 20 minutes for her family to eat.
There was a delicious-looking real turkey …which was cooked in oil by former NFL star and Chicago Bears Quarter Back, Jay Cutler, who spent the day with them. He split from Kristin Cavallari, earlier this year.
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari arrive at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)