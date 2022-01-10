Forget Pub Crawl – Think Skin Crawl – Chicago Is Number One… But It’s a Bad List

Ugh! The Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs… Guess Who’s Number One?
“We’re number one! We’re number one!” says NOBODY, here in Chicago. This might make your skin crawl.
A new list, just released by Orkin, ranks the worst cities in the U.S. when it comes to bed bugs. And you guessed who’s not best – actually the WORST.
The list is based on where pest control companies did the most bed bug treatments, just this past year, including hotels and homes.
1. Chicago, IL
2. Philadelphia, PA
3. New York
4. Detroit, MI
5. Baltimore, MD
6. Indianapolis, IN
7. Washington, D.C.
8. Cleveland, OH
9. Columbus, OH
10. Cincinnati, OH
Experts recommend you lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on hotel mattresses, box springs, and behind headboards.
Also, keep your luggage in the bathroom or on counters – away from beds.
And always examine your luggage carefully, when you return from a trip.
Bed bugs are “master hitchhikers,” and they love to hide in cracks and crevices.