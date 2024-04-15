98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Forever on the Heart: Conner Smith Marries Leah Thompson

April 15, 2024 10:05AM CDT
Share
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for BMLG

Conner Smith is officially a married man.

The “Creek Will Rise” singer tied the knot with his wife, Leah Thompson, in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Friday, April 12.

“Mr & Mrs Smith // 4/12/24 [ring emoji],” Leah captioned the Instagram carousel, which featured heartwarming photos from their wedding day.

Conner and Leah said “I do” at Lebanon Chapel, with Conner dressed in a dapper black suit, white shirt and black tie, while Leah donned a classic white gown.

The couple got engaged on September 26, 2023.

On the music front, Conner’s headed to country radio with his next single, the Hailey Whitters-assisted “Roulette on the Heart.” You can find it on his debut album, Smoky Mountains, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
4

DINE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Lawyers Say Follow 4 Rules When You Dine Out
5

Veterinarians: Declawing Cats Is Harmful - Try This Instead

Recent Posts