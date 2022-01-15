Forest Preserve’s February programs feature groundhogs, bees and Bombie

Start February off right by signing up for a Forest Preserve District of Will County program. Program topics include groundhogs, bird-watching, Valentine’s Day, fossils, bees and even the Abominable Snowman! Registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
(Romeoville) Wonderkids – Groundhogs: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Isle a la Cache Museum. Celebrate Groundhog Day by learning all about this animal and the origins of this unique holiday. The program will include singing, story time, a hike and a craft. Free, ages 2-5. Register online or call 815-886-1467 by Jan. 30.
(Zoom Webinar) Birding in the Preserve: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, online. Take a virtual hike to learn about birding opportunities in a particular preserve. Armed with this information, you can visit the preserve on your own to find birds. Free, all ages. Register online for the Zoom ID and password.
(Channahon) Valentine’s Day Nature Cards: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Want to have the coolest Valentine’s Day cards this year? Check out some delightful examples and learn how to use nature to make fun and creative cards. Create a few on your own and get inspired to continue your nature cards at home! Free, ages 5 and older. Register online or call 815-722-9470 by Feb. 4.
(Homer Glen) Bombie the Abominable Snowman Hunt: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve. Let’s go in search of “Bombie,” which is short for the abominable snowman! We’ll sing songs and go on a short, adventurous 1-mile hike in search of “Bombie” and then make s’mores over the campfire. Free, ages 3-8. Register online or call 815-727-8700 by Feb. 3.
(Channahon) Fossils Frozen in Time: 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Make your own fossil replica before hiking the preserve to learn about Illinois’ past and different types of fossils and how they form. Afterward, head indoors to view a collection of local fossils. Any fossil replicas made before the hike will be set and ready to take home at the end of the program. Free, ages 5 or older. Register online or call 815-722-9470 by Feb. 4.
(Crete Township) Meet a Beekeeper: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet local beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping. Ask questions, chat and troubleshoot with Rusnak, who has more than 15 years of beekeeping experience to share. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of beekeeping. Plum Creek Nature Center is an accessible facility. Free, all ages.
(Crete Township) Nature Play Day – Woodchucks: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, Plum Creek Nature Center. Look for signs of woodchucks in the woods around the nature center. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities including a hike, story, games, music, art and more. This free, monthly nature-themed program is geared to ages 3-5. Register online or call 708-946-2216 by Feb. 8.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.