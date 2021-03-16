Forest Preserve Receives Financial Reporting Excellence Award for 25th Consecutive Year
The Forest Preserve District of Will County has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 25th consecutive year.
The certificate was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the District’s 2019 comprehensive annual financial report.
“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” said Forest Preserve Finance Director Lisa Lukasevich. “Receiving this prestigious award for 25 consecutive years is truly a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Forest Preserve’s finance department.
“Finance department staff Diana ‘Dee’ Jaworski, staff accountant, and Meredith Clavenna, junior accountant, devoted many work hours to make sure the District’s financial report was a comprehensive and sound financial tool for our many stakeholders,” Lukasevich added.
The Forest Preserve’s mission is to conserve and protect the county’s natural resources. “However, we are also a very large entity and being recognized by the GFOA with this award indicates the financial reporting of our organization is accurate, timely and transparent,” Lukasevich said.
“The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report,” according to a GFOA press release.