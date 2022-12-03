Forest Preserve programs feature crafts, hikes and tot time

Volunteer your time, take your tot to a nature program or make a holiday craft during upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs this December. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Volunteer Mornings: 8 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Dec. 6, Old Plank Road Trail at Wolf Road, Frankfort Township, and Saturday, Dec. 10, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. Get some fresh air and exercise while helping to make a difference in your community by attending one or more of the Forest Preserve’s volunteer mornings. Activities will include brush control. Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online at ReconnectWithNature.org. Ages 10 or older. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected].

WonderKids: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6; and Thursdays, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. This monthly hands-on program is designed for pre-schoolers. Topics are: December, deer; January, animal tracks; and February, owls. Activities include singing, story time, table activities, crafts and an outside activity. Free, ages 2-5. Registration is required.

Holiday Nature Crafts: two sessions, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Enjoy holiday tunes, hot chocolate and quality family time while creating personalized woodland decorations. Adults and kids alike will have their own nature crafting options from which to choose. There will be something for everyone to make and take home, and people of all crafting abilities are welcome. Materials will be provided. Ages 6 or older; $5 per person. Register by Dec. 8.

Find Hidden Tracks: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Winter is the perfect time to find out what animals live in your area. As the snow falls, animals leave behind tracks for us to find and identify. Come along on a hike and learn how to track animals. Bring along any animal track field guides you have for extra help. Free, all ages. Register by Dec. 11.



Nature in the Holidays (Zoom Webinar): 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, online. From mistletoe to pine trees to poinsettias, many emblems of Christmas can be found outside! Join an interpretive naturalist to learn a little more about the history and the facts behind famous holiday flora. Free, all ages.

Nature Play Days: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Join the Forest Preserve for monthly nature-themed programs geared toward 3- to 5-year-olds. Monthly themes are: December, woodpeckers; January, ice; and February, Willy the Woodchuck’s birthday. (A Nature Play Days After Hours program on ice also will be held at from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 10.) Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities, including a hike, a story, games, music, art and more. Free. Registration is required.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.