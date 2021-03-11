Forest Preserve Programs Feature Birds, Bikes, Fishing And Fungi
Upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs will highlight bird-watching, bike safety and the fundamentals of fishing and fungi. Program registration is available via the Forest Preserve’s online Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Zoom links will be sent upon registration. Face masks are required for in-person programs. Here is the lineup:
Breakfast with the Birds (Zoom webinar): 8 a.m. Friday, March 26, online. Free, all ages. 815.886.1467.
Log into a live Zoom webinar to take in the wonderful sights of the birds of the Forest Preserve District’s Isle a la Cache preserve. The camera will be on our very active bird feeders. A naturalist will be in the background, sharing information about what you’re seeing as well as ways you can turn your yard into a winter bird haven. So, grab some breakfast and coffee, while you enjoy this relaxing program. Registration is required.
Woodcock Walk for Families: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Free, all ages. 815.722.9470.
Demanding a romantic light, the male woodcock waits until dusk before performing its theatrical display. The woodcock “sky dance” is quite a sight to see! The program begins with background on the American woodcock at McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove followed by a hike to observe the male’s courtship flight. Registration is required by Thursday, March 25: 815.722.9470.
Kids’ Bicycle Safety Day: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 27, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Free, ages 12 or older. 815.727.8700.
As the weather starts to warm and activity moves outside, bring your child out to learn the basic skills of being safe on a bicycle. Activities will include safety instruction, the ABC quick check for bicycles and a few fun activities. Only those children participating need to be registered, but a parent must remain on site throughout the program. Participants will need to bring their bicycles, and helmets are strongly encouraged. Registration is required by Thursday, March 25.
Fishing Will County Preserves (Zoom webinar): 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, online. Free, ages 10 or older. 815.886.1467.
Have you ever wondered where the best preserves are to go fishing or what kind of fish you can catch in this area? Join a Forest Preserve naturalist for this live Zoom program to find fishing hot spots and learn about common sport fish of Will County. This program will highlight many of the Forest Preserve’s lakes, streams and rivers. Learn more about local fishing ordinances and join in the discussion with some local fish stories of your own. Registration is required.
Mushrooms and Friends (Zoom Webinar): 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, online. Free, all ages. 815.722.9470.
This free, fun Forest Preserve webinar will explore the fascinating world of fungi. Learn about their life underground, the different types that exist and how they connect with the world around us. Meet some of the fabulous species you can find in Will County and discover just how important they are to our ecosystem. Registration is required.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.