Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20

As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
Hummingbird Rooftop Hangout: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Hang out on the nature center’s rooftop to spot hummingbirds as they zip to and from the feeders. Inside the nature center, learn more about these birds with hands-on activities and a take-home craft. Free, all ages.
Take a Break With Hummingbirds: noon-12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Zoom webinar. Enjoy a 30-minute session with a naturalist to learn about hummingbirds. Free, ages 8 or older. Register online for the Zoom link by Aug. 19.
Explore the Outdoors – Caterpillar Adventure: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Explore the outdoors with a naturalist and investigate the lifecycle of butterflies and moths. Free, all ages. Register by Aug. 19.
Hummingbird Fest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Register for a spot to watch as Thorn Creek Audubon Society and Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders’ staff capture, band and release hummingbirds. Also during the fest, a naturalist will share landscaping tips to attract hummingbirds and other pollinators to your yard. Participants can view live monarch and honeybee displays. The Nature Foundation of Will County will be on site selling pollinator-friendly plants while supplies last. Attendees can make an upcycled hummingbird feeder from a wine bottle and adopt a hummingbird through the Lincoln Land Association. Free, all ages. Register for a banding session by Aug. 19.
Hummingbird Hangout: 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Aug. 21 and 27, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Hang out in the nature center’s hummingbird courtyard to watch as these tiny birds fuel up for their migration journey. A roving naturalist will share hummingbird facts and answer questions. Free, all ages.
Fun & Food Trucks: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access. The last of three summer food truck programs will include a bounce house and giveaways. The food truck lineup includes: Tacos Maui, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, Smokin’ Z BBQ, the Flight Deck. Celebrity juggler Brian Pankey will perform.
Volunteer Morning: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Make a difference in your community by volunteering for the Forest Preserve District. Activities will include brush removal. Complete an online wavier at ReconnectWithNature.org to participate. If you have a 2022 waiver on file, RSVP to volunteer services supervisor Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected]. Ages 10 or older.