Forest Preserve Issues Canine Casting Call for 2021 Dog Park Calendar
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is seeking dog park patrons’ pups to be photographed and featured in a 2021 calendar that will benefit the Will County Humane Society. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. For details on the application process, visit www.WillCountyDogs.org. This is the second year the Forest Preserve is creating a dog park calendar. The 2020 calendar highlighted some of the most photogenic pups to patronize the District’s six dog parks. The calendar also featured dogs that have been helped by the humane society, including Woodie the Wonder Pup, who was found abandoned after his back paws were severed but placed in a loving home by the shelter. Sales of the 2020 dog park calendar netted almost $6,000 for the humane society, which is the oldest no-kill shelter in Will County and runs solely on donations..
Calendars will be sold online at www.WillCountyDogs.org via preorders from Monday, Aug. 17, until Friday, Nov. 13. Orders will be shipped the week of Nov. 30 to ensure they are received in time for the holidays. Calendars will cost $15 each, which includes shipping and taxes, and approximately $10 from each calendar sold will be donated to the humane society. Dogs being considered for the calendar must: have a current Forest Preserve District of Will County dog park permit, be socialized to humans and other dogs, current on rabies vaccinations, and able to follow basic commands during the photo shoot. Applicants will be notified by Friday, Aug. 28, if their dog was selected for a photo shoot and inclusion in the calendar.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District and its six dog parks, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.