Forest Preserve District of Will County news headlines Including MLK Day Volunteers Needed

Forest Preserve to host special MLK Day volunteer program at Rock Run Preserve

The Forest Preserve has scheduled a special volunteer program for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Volunteers can choose to help with brush removal or pick up litter at Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet. Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet will be a perfect location for the MLK Day program, said Emily Kenny, the Forest Preserve’s volunteer supervisor. “There is a great hub of trails there, so volunteers can walk the paths, including those in Hammel Woods, clearing them of litter.”

Hey bird nerds! Sign up for our new Flock and Feather digital newsletter

Now is the time of year when people make resolutions and, this year, ours is to keep finding new ways to connect with the public and share our love of nature. This free monthly digital newsletter will be sent to email inboxes on the second Thursday of each month and will be filled with a variety of information to appeal to birders of all levels.

Guess Hoo’s coming to Eagle Watch on Jan. 14?

A bald eagle and four owls will be present inside Four Rivers Environmental Education Center during the annual Eagle Watch event on Jan 14. Visitors are invited to attend special live birds of prey presentations by Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Forest Preserve surpasses 23,000-acre mark with 2022 acquisitions

Four acquisitions pushed the Forest Preserve over the 23,000-acre mark in 2022. Land acquisitions will continue in 2023 with the $3 million that is left in a land preservation program fund.

