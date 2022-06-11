Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

Explore ‘Diversity of Life’ and take part in a Pollinator Party this summer at the Isle
Isle a la Cache In Romeoville will be a hub for biodiversity and pollination exploration this summer. The exhibit opens Tuesday, June 7, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. The exhibit will feature bilingual (English and Spanish) signs that invite visitors to actively use their observation skills as they learn about biodiversity.
Sleeping raccoon wins May’s portion of Preserve the Moment Photo Contest
May’s winning photo was taken by Joe Viola of Shorewood at Hammel Woods. Seven more monthly winners will be picked before the 2022 contest concludes in December and overall winners are picked in January. Viola said he is glad that other people enjoyed his photo, and that he first spotted the raccoon, who he affectionately calls “Rocky,” last fall. “… And he was as curious about me as I was of him,” he explained. “He was peeking out of a hole and that picture landed me an honorable mention in last year’s contest, but over the winter he has been spotted on the road, in the field and ducking in and out of the brush regularly.”
Hadley Valley and Kraske preserves get bigger with land acquisition, donation
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s total acreage hit a new high of 23,073 with a recent acquisition and donation. The Forest Preserve recently purchased 47.5 acres that will enlarge the existing Hadley Valley preserve in Homer Township, and it received a donation of 6.3 acres that will expand Kraske Preserve in Crest Hill. Both parcels are adjacent to these preserves, so they fit into the Forest Preserve’s mission of expanding existing holdings.
