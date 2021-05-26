Forest Preserve District Launches Paddling Programs, Offers Nature Outings And More!

600-09035338
© Michael Breuer
Model Release: No
Property Release: No
Old, fallen tree trunk covered in moss in forest in Hesse, Germany
Summer is just around the corner, which means the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s paddling programs will launch in June. Also on tap are nature education programs, a yoga outing and some turtle time. Program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Here is the lineup:
Summer Kick-Off Paddle: Bring Your Own Boat: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 12, McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon. Ages 14 or older, $10 per person.
Kick off the summer with an afternoon paddle with certified Forest Preserve District instructors at the confluence of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers. Wear shoes and clothes that can get wet, and don’t forget your sunscreen, sunglasses and a water bottle. Previous kayaking experience is required, as this is a recreational program and not an instructional paddling program. All participants must bring their own canoe or kayak and a personal floatation device. Register online by Thursday, June 10, or call 815-722-9470.
Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike: 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 13, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Free, ages 18 or older.
Start the day off right with some self-care, beautiful nature and quiet reflection. This program will take place entirely outdoors. It includes a 30- to 40-minute all-levels yoga session, a 30- to 40-minute hike along scenic Forest Preserve District trails and time at the end to journal about your experience. Please bring a yoga mat, water and a journal. Register online by Saturday, June 12, or call 815-722-9470.
The Buzz on Bees (Zoom Webinar): 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, online. Free, all ages.
June 21 through June 27 is National Pollinator Week! What better way to celebrate than to learn about a beneficial and often misunderstood pollinator — bees? This Forest Preserve District program will help you discover the many bees that live in our community and why they are important. You will also learn how you can help them by becoming a citizen scientist. Register online for the Zoom link.
Hump Day Afternoon Paddle: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Ages 12 or older, $20 per person. (Participants younger than 17 must be accompanied by a registered adult.)
You’re halfway through the week, so celebrate by kayaking the Forest Preserve District’s Whalon Lake! Stretch out your muscles and learn a couple of basic paddle moves on shore. Then hit the water to independently explore this natural area and practice your paddling skills. All the necessary equipment and materials will be provided. Wear shoes and clothes that can get wet, and don’t forget sunscreen, sunglasses and a water bottle. Register online by Sunday, June 13, or call 815-886-1467.
Hump Day Sunset Paddle: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Ages 12 or older, $20 per person. (Participants younger than age 17 must be accompanied by a registered adult.)
Kayak around the Forest Preserve District’s Whalon Lake after hours! Stretch your muscles and learn a couple of basic paddle moves on shore. Then hit the water to independently explore this natural area and practice your paddling skills while enjoying the sunset and the summer night sky. All the necessary equipment and materials will be provided. Wear shoes and clothes that can get wet, and don’t forget sunscreen, sunglasses and a water bottle. Register online by Sunday, June 13, or call 815-886-1467.
Your Backyard Endangered Species (Zoom Webinar): 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, online. Free, ages 13 or older.
Beyond the tiger, sea turtle and mountain gorilla, there are many plants and animals in Illinois that are at risk, including some right here in Will County. Where do they live, why are they at risk, and what efforts are being made to help? Learn how you can help with your actions and choices.
This Forest Preserve District presentation is a kick-off to the “Inspired by Endangered Species: Animals and Plants in Fabric Perspectives” quilt exhibit opening June 19. Register online for the Zoom link.
Turtle Thursday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Free, all ages.
What is green and yellow, has a hard shell and looks awesome? The Blanding’s turtles of Isle a la Cache! Meet one of the Forest Preserve District’s ambassador turtles – Taco, H3 or Shirlee – up close as a naturalist will bring out a turtle from the exhibit tank for closer viewing. Learn the story of their journey and all about Blanding’s turtles. Two sessions will be offered: 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. This is a drop-in program; registration is not required.
Pride in Nature (Zoom Webinar): 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, online. Free, ages 13 or older.
Nature has a way of balancing and grounding us. Have you ever felt out of place or alone because of your orientation? Discover how natural it is to take pride! Nature is amazing in so many ways, including its persistent ability to morph, change and surprise us. Learn some examples of how nature does not follow a defined course and thrives in unique surroundings as well as omni-gender relationships. Register online for the Zoom link.
Those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing masks when participating in indoor programs or visiting Forest Preserve facilities.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.