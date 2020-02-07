Forest Park School Collects Socks for Foster Care Program
Congratulations to the Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) students, including second-grade students (from left to right) Jose Alvarez, Braedon Gomez, Kati Guzman, who collected socks during the month of January at the school. Hundreds and hundreds of socks were donated by students, staff, and family members. The donations were given to the SOS Children’s Village in Lockport for their foster care program. The community service project was coordinated by Forest Park second-grade teacher Angie Kot.
Forest Park I.E. School is one of two magnet programs offered to students who reside within Joliet Public Schools District 86 boundaries. The school is the only public school in Illinois that is based on the Adlerian philosophy where students are taught to demonstrate the 4R’s: Respectfulness, Responsibility, Resourcefulness, and Responsiveness. For more information on the school, please call (815) 723-0414.