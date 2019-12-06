Ford Recalls 262,000 2017-2019 Pickups!
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ford is recalling over 262,000 big pickups due to a problem with the tailgates dropping open unexpectedly. The recall includes F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks manufactured betwen 2017 and 2019. They say water could potentially cause a short-circuit to the electric tailgate switch that could cause it to activate on its own, potentially spilling cargo. Owners will be notified about the recall next month, and can take their vehicle to a dealer for repairs.