For whom the shoe fits: Metallica unites with Wolverine for signature boots
Wolverine Boots Wherever you may roam, Metallica wants to make sure you’re wearing the proper footwear to get the job done.
The metal legends have teamed up with Wolverine — the boot brand, not the X-Man — to create the Metallica Scholars 1000 Mile Axel and Hellcat UltraSpring boots. The collaboration is an extension of the Metallica Scholars program, which provides funding for trade school students through the band’s All Within My Hands charity foundation.
“Wolverine shares the same vision that we had when creating the Metallica Scholars Initiative — that it’s incredibly important to create and sustain a strong and resilient American workforce,” says frontman James Hetfield.
“AWMH is our way of giving back and building future generations,” he continues. “More importantly, we are helping these students achieve their dreams and transform their lives through the workforce education programs offered at community colleges all across the country.”
The boots will be released on August 26. you can pre-order them now exclusively through Wolverine.com.
By Josh Johnson
