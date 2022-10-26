98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

For Sale: Miranda Lambert’s Nashville Mansion – Almost Four Million Dollars

October 26, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Miranda Lambert's Nashville Mansion Is for Sale for $3.98 Million

Million Lambert‘s former Nashville home is for sale.

The five-bedroom mansion had initially been advertised for nearly $4 million, then reduced a bit.  Now it costs $3,980,000, or $636 per square foot.

The monthly payment is $24,849.

The listing states the home has three covered porches, a home theater, multiple rooms with attached bathrooms; and it is a gated property.  The house’s master bedroom has a fireplace and an attached porch.

Lambert currently lives on a farm in the Nashville area, with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and several animals.

