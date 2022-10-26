For Sale: Miranda Lambert’s Nashville Mansion – Almost Four Million Dollars
October 26, 2022 11:00AM CDT
The five-bedroom mansion had initially been advertised for nearly $4 million, then reduced a bit. Now it costs $3,980,000, or $636 per square foot.
The monthly payment is $24,849.
The listing states the home has three covered porches, a home theater, multiple rooms with attached bathrooms; and it is a gated property. The house’s master bedroom has a fireplace and an attached porch.
Lambert currently lives on a farm in the Nashville area, with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and several animals.
