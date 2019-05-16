For his new tour, Chris Young chose old friends who were “Raised on Country” just like him

RCA Nashville When Chris Young kicks off his Raised on Country Tour tonight in the Atlanta, Georgia area, he’ll also be hitting the road with some old friends — including one he met a decade ago when he landed one of his first record deals.

“I think the very first time I met [Chris Janson] was when he was signed to Sony way back in the day,” Chris Young recalls. “And we were playing — the two of us — acoustic for eight people. So I’ve known him for a long, long time.”

“He’s incredible,” the headliner adds, “and he actually opened on a show out in California last year, and… it was the first time I’d seen his show in awhile. And I was like, ‘Dude, I want you on my tour!’ It was just awesome to watch him perform and watch his show and watch what he does.”

It’s important to the “Raised on Country” hitmaker to book opening acts his fans want to see.

“I want people to come early and stay late when I have a tour,” Young explains. “So being able to have him, LOCASH, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen — and they’re all so incredibly talented.”

Chris Young discovered Jimmie early in his career, too.

“I met him at an acoustic writers night,” he remembers. “I heard him playing and… I was like, ‘Dude, hit me up, because you are super-talented.’”

“And it was before he got signed,” Chris points out. “So being able to have somebody… that’s now had songs out there, that everybody knows…is really special.”

Tonight, Dylan Scott and Chris Janson open the show in Alpharetta, Georgia, before heading to Charlotte, North Carolina and Bristow, Virginia on Friday and Saturday. LOCASH and Jimmie Allen come on board in July.

