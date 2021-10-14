Foot Chase Leads to Lockdown at Bolingbrook High School

Bolingbrook Police are sharing information after a student with an apparent firearm caused a brief lockdown at Bolingbrook High School on Thursday morning. It was just after 10:00am that a Bolingbrook Police School Resource Officer had received information that student may be armed with gun. The officer made contact with the student in question and when confronted the student fled from the school on foot. After a brief foot chase, the student was apprehended by police. Bolingbrook High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Police also shared that no firearm was located on the subject but the individual was in possession of cannabis. Charges are pending.