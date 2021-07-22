      Weather Alert

Foot Chase in Joliet Leads to the Discovery of a Loaded Firearm

Jul 22, 2021 @ 1:19pm

A traffic stop and foot chase has led to arrest of a 16-year-old male in Joliet. It was on Wednesday night at approximately 10:21pm that officers conducted a traffic stop in the 0 block of Iowa Street after witnessing a traffic violation. The vehicle abruptly stopped and the juvenile fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. The male was then seen throwing a handgun to the ground while fleeing from officers. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and place him into custody without incident. The loaded handgun was recovered by officer.

The Juvenile has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

